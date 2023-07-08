Ahmedabad: Forecast of heavy rain in the state for the next 3 days: Meteorological Department

After heavy rain and storm in Ahmedabad on Friday evening, Meghraja rained heavily, which cooled the atmosphere and brought respite to the people of the city from the heat and humidity. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has made a big forecast regarding the rains in the state. Heavy rain has been predicted in the state for the next 3 days. There is a possibility of heavy rains in the state for the next 48 hours. A red alert has been sounded in Saurashtra and Kutch on Saturday. While very heavy rain has been predicted on 8th July.

Forecast of heavy rains in North Gujarat as well

Rain is expected in Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Dwarka, Porbandar, Amreli, Bhavnagar. Red alert has been announced in Junagadh and Gir Somnath on Saturday. There will be heavy rains in South and North Gujarat as well.

After July 10, the pace of rain will slow down

On July 9, there will be heavy rains in North and Central Gujarat. After July 10, the pace of rain will slow down. The rains will be due to offshore trough, cyclonic circulation and western disturbance. Heavy rain is also expected in Ahmedabad. The state has recorded more than 40 per cent rainfall so far.

relief from heat

Meanwhile, it rained in many areas of the city on Thursday as well, due to which some areas were waterlogged. Ahmedabad has been witnessing heat for the last two days and the temperature has also risen, due to which people were troubled by the extreme heat and humidity. Meghraja arrived strongly on Friday evening, due to which people felt relieved from the heat and humidity. However, heavy traffic in the city in the evening also caused problems for the motorists. Meanwhile, the rain brought relief to the people who were suffering from the heat. It rained in all areas including SG Highway, Thaltej, Vastrapur, Driver Road, Satellite, Prahladnagar, Jivraj Park. Heavy rains led to water-logging in many areas of the city.