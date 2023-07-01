Ahmedabad: Forecast of rain in all districts till July 5, know how much rain will be in your area

It is raining in Gujarat for the last two days. A flood situation has arisen in many areas including Ahmedabad. It is raining heavily, especially in Saurashtra. Normal life has been thrown out of gear due to water-logging in Visavadar and Junagadh. Along with this, water has also been filled in the rivers. Rivers have also started flowing on both the banks. However, the Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate and heavy to very heavy rains in every district till July 5.

Light to moderate rain expected in North Gujarat

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely in Banaskantha district from July 1 to 3. While there is no rain warning on 4th and 5th. Patan is also likely to receive light to moderate rain and thundershowers from July 1 to 3. While there is no rain warning on 4th and 5th. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely over Mehsana from July 1 to 3. Though there is no chance of rain on 4th, light rain is possible on 5th July. Sabarkantha district is also likely to receive light to moderate rain and thundershowers from July 1 to 3. Though there is no chance of rain on 4th, light rain is possible on 5th July. At the same time, light to moderate rain and thundershowers have been predicted for five days in Gandhinagar district.

Yellow alert continues in Narmada district today

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers have been predicted for five days in Aravalli and Kheda districts as well. There is a yellow alert for rain in Ahmedabad while light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected till July 5. Similarly, Anand and Vadodara are also expected to receive light to moderate rain and thundershowers. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers have also been predicted in Dahod, Mahisagar, Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur till next 5th July. Narmada district is on yellow alert on Saturday, but light to moderate rain with thunder is expected from Sunday.

Yellow alert declared in Surat tomorrow

There was an orange alert for rain in Bharuch and Surat on Saturday. On the other hand, a yellow alert has been declared in Surat on Sunday. While light to moderate rain with thunder is expected from 3rd to 5th. Dang, Navsari and Valsad districts have been declared red alert on Saturday and yellow alert on Sunday. Apart from this, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected from July 3 to July 5. Tapi district is on orange alert today but light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected from Sunday. Orange alert has been sounded in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and yellow alert on Sunday. While light to moderate rain with thunder is expected from the third day. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in Surendranagar for the next five days.

Red alert in Junagadh and Amreli districts

There is a yellow alert in Rajkot, while light to moderate rain and thundershowers have been predicted for the next four days. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in Jamnagar. And a yellow alert has been given for Sunday. Yellow alert has been declared in Porbandar for the next two days. Thereafter, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected till July 5. Red alert has been announced in Junagadh and Amreli districts. There is a yellow alert in Junagadh on Sunday. While light to moderate rain and thundershowers have been predicted till July 5. Orange alert has been given in Bhavnagar. While light to moderate rain and thundershowers have been predicted for the next five days.

There will be light rain in Kutch for three days

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in Morbi for the next four days. While there is no prediction regarding July 5. Devbhoomi Dwarka is on yellow alert tomorrow. While light to moderate rain and thundershowers have been predicted till July 5. Orange alert has been given in Gir Somnath. While light to moderate rain and thundershowers have been predicted for the next five days. A yellow alert has been issued in Botad and light to moderate rain and thundershowers have been forecast for the next five days. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in Kutch on the 3rd. While there is no possibility of rain from 4 to 5 July.