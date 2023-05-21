Ahmedabad: Former state education minister Hasmukh Patel passed away

Senior Congress leader and former Education Minister Hasmukhbhai Patel passed away on Saturday afternoon. Congress state president Jagdish Thakor, leader of the Congress party in the assembly Amit Chavda expressed deep grief and paid tribute to him. Hasmukh Patel, who had a long career as a thinker, educationist and professor by profession, was suffering from lung and heart problems for some time and was undergoing treatment.

Hasmukhbhai Patel was the leader of the Parliamentary Congress Party in the 7th Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Apart from this, he has also been the Minister of State for Sports and Cultural Activities in the Government of Gujarat. Has also written many articles on economics, politics, education and party’s policies and programs in various magazines. Due to his tireless efforts and sincere work in the field of education, his memory will always remain in the memory of all the citizens of Gujarat.

His body was cremated at Sola Civil Hospital

The Gujarat Congress family is in mourning after hearing the news of the demise of former Education Minister. He breathed his last at his home at the age of 84. As soon as the news of his death was received, many veteran Congress leaders paid tribute. Hasmukhbhai’s family donated his body to the Sola Civil Hospital as per his wish.