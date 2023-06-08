Ahmedabad: Fraud of 3.55 crores from the owner of the paper company, after ordering goods worth more than 4 crores, paid only 1.5 crores

A complaint of fraud has been registered against the owner of a paper company in the city for purchasing goods worth crores of rupees without payment. After this, the investigation of the complaint was handed over to the Economic Offenses Prevention Branch of the Crime Branch. In which the accused who did not pay during the investigation was arrested.

Trade talks started and 15 tons of goods were shipped

According to the information received, Babulal Mehta, who lives in Madhupura area of ​​Ahmedabad, contacted Vimal Patel on the advice of his friend Vasimbhai Vadavariya and discussed about the business of craft paper. After this, business talks started between the two. Vimal Patel ordered a truckload of goods from Babulal Mehta. As per trade rule, the payment has to be done within one month of dispatch to mall. Babulal sent 12 to 15 tonnes of goods through transport. Initially Vimal Patel used to make regular payments.

Craft paper worth Rs 4.70 crore sent

From February to May, Babulal had sent 45 carts of craft paper worth Rs 4.70 crore to Vimalbhai. Out of which the accused had given Rs 1.15 crore. The remaining 3.55 crores were not given. Gave eight different checks of two crores each. After getting bounced, the complainant filed a case in the court. Thereafter, the accused committed fraud by not paying 1.55 crores. The Anti-Economic Offenses Wing of the Crime Branch has taken further action by taking the accused into custody.