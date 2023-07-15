Ahmedabad: Gold smuggling gang busted from Dubai

A gang smuggling gold from Dubai to jewelers in Ahmedabad has been caught. The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested four people, including two jewelers and a couple, and seized goods worth more than 80 lakhs. The special thing is that this smuggling racket was going on since 2021 itself.

Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested Jayesh Soni, his wife Sheela Soni, Jigar Rathod and Ketan Soni. These accused have been running a gold smuggling racket since 2021 in a planned manner. The accused has so far smuggled gold more than five times and has smuggled gold worth more than 3 crores into the country. However, in the police investigation, an accused named Chetan Chaudhary of Dubai is absconding. Who used to mix gold in powder in Dubai and give it to Jayesh and his wife Sheela. Later, they used to bring gold into the country by hiding it in undergarments, baby diapers, sanitary pads.

After reaching Ahmedabad, Sonu used to do the work of sifting gold powder.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch, in a quick interrogation of the accused of gold grain theft, revealed that the accused used to fly from Dubai airport to Mumbai airport. From there he used to reach Surat by train and Ahmedabad by bus. Along with this, Jigar Rathod and Ketan Soni, who run this racket, used to pay all the expenses of Jayesh and Sheela’s Dubai tour and Rs 25,000 per trip and Chetan Chowdhary, who lives in Dubai, used to deliver gold to the hotel. Which was later smuggled into the country. After the gold reached Ahmedabad, Ketan Soni used to sift the powder of that gold. After this, once again he used to make gold bricks.

The accused were running a gold smuggling racket for two years

This racket, which started from the end of 2021, has been going on unabated for two years. That’s why the police suspect that the officials of the Customs Department of Mumbai Airport may also be involved in this. The Customs Department has also been informed in this matter. The special thing is that this time Jigar and Ketan did not pay the expenses of Sheela and her husband Jayesh’s Dubai tour, so the matter came to light when there was a dispute between them. However, it is necessary to see what facts emerge in the police investigation.