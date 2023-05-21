Ahmedabad: Good work by Food and Civil Supplies Department, helping the disabled by making Antyodaya Ration Card

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and Food Security Scheme, the Food Civil Supplies Department of Ahmedabad has done a great job by making ration cards for disabled youth. Completed the reduction process under the guidance of Jashwant Jegoda, Additional Collector of Ahmedabad City and Controller of Food and Civil Supplies, Jamalpur Zone and provided Antyodaya Ration to Divyang Goriya Chirag from normal APL-1 as per norms of the department keeping in view his disability and financial condition Card issued.

A young man living in difficult circumstances was helped

Antyodaya ration cards were provided to the Divyangs at the head office of this department at Lal Darwaza by Assistant Controller Arpan Kordia. On receiving this Antyodaya Rushcard, happiness could be clearly seen on the face of the Divyang youth, who was raising his family in difficult circumstances. Through this department, he has provided food grains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana by covering the disabled, destitute, elderly, orphans, Roopjivani, needy living in shelter homes under food security.