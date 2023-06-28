Ahmedabad: GRE exam scam busted for going abroad

The scam of passing the graduate record exam to go to America has been exposed. Cybercrime has arrested three accused. Investigation revealed that a gang in the name of Voice Immigration India illegally sent more than 500 students abroad after passing the examination.

A case has come to the fore of a youth from Ahmedabad who fraudulently passed the GRE. After pigeonholes, now a scam has come to the fore in the name of graduate examination. Accused Maheshwara Reddy, Sagar Hirani, Chandrasekhar alias Rahul Karalpudi have created a company named Voice Immigration India to dupe students desirous of going abroad for studies in the name of graduate record examination.

According to information, a youth named Maulik Makwana of Bapunagar is required to pass the Graduate Record Examination before going to America for studies. When he searched on Google, he found a website named Voice Immigration India. Then the accused called the young man to a hotel in Surat, asking him to pass the GRE exam. On getting information about cyber crime related to this scam, he raided Surat and arrested 3 members of this gang. Chandrashekhar alias Rahul is the mastermind among the arrested accused. Who has studied B.Tech, living in Vadodara since last 20 years. For the past one year, students who wanted to clear the TOEFL and GRE exams before going abroad for studies used to make them pass the exams by placing dummies in a hotel by providing setup for the exams.

The accused have so far got more than 500 students to take the exam through different agents. Out of which accused Chandrashekhar used to get 35 thousand commission from a student. While the accused named Maheshwara Reddy is a native of Andhra Pradesh and has studied B.Sc. Came to Vadodara from Andhra Pradesh two months back. The accused used to get the fees of the students in his Google Pay account and used to call the students to different hotels for the examination and cheated the students by getting the answers to the questions of the online examination through WhatsApp from Chandrashekhar and connecting them to the laptop and bluetooth. Was. He was telling the answers to the students taking the online exam in such a way that his face was not visible. The accused used to call two to three students for examination in a day and conducted the examination thrice a week. Accused Maheshwara used to get 4000 commission per student for this setup.

Apart from this, the third accused Sagar Hirani has studied Bachelor of Engineering in IT. From 2020 he has established office in Mota Varachha by the name of Voice Immigration and doing consultancy work for Student Visa Visitor Visa and from last one year he is doing GRE exam registration and passing the exam. He used to earn fifteen thousand commission per student. In the last one year, 15 students have appeared for the exam. GRE exam scam has caused many students to go abroad illegally.

Cybercrime has acquired the data of these students. It is revealed that more than 500 students have gone to study in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Cybercrime has registered a case against Sagar Hirani, Maheshwara Reddy and Chandrasekhar alias Rahul and arrested them in the examination malpractice scam. Seized 5 laptops, 3 CPUs and 7 mobiles from him and started searching for another accused involved in GRE exam passing network.