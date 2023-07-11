Ahmedabad: Gujarat ranks first in marine fish production

Fish production is continuously increasing in Gujarat and fishermen are becoming prosperous day by day. To further encourage this blue economy and fishermen in the state, the Gujarat government is celebrating National Fish Farmers Day in the state. National Fish Farmers Day is observed every year on 10th July and is celebrated by the coastal states of the country. Gujarat ranks first in marine fish production in the country. While it ranks fifth in the country in total fish production from all other sources. Talking about the last 4 years, the total fish production figure in Gujarat has been around 8.5 lakh metric tonnes annually.

Fishermen’s income increased one and a half times in 4 years

In the year 2022-23, the provisional marine fish production in the state is 6,97,151 MT, while inland fish production is likely to be 2,07,078 MT. Thus, the total fish production of Gujarat state is expected to be around 9,04,229 MT in the year 2022-23. Significantly, Gujarat has the country’s longest coastline of 1600 km, which directly benefits the fishermen and fisheries industry here. In the last 4 years, the income of fishermen has increased almost one and a half times. In the year 2018, the income of fishermen was Rs 6.56 lakh per family per year, which has now increased to Rs 10.89 lakh per family per year.

Target to increase fish production by 70 lakh tonnes

As per the latest data, the income of fishermen has increased year-on-year to Rs 6.56 lakh per household in 2018, Rs 6.80 lakh in 2019, Rs 7.39 lakh in 2020, Rs 8.51 lakh in 2021 and Rs 10.89 lakh in 2022. Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana in Gujarat, projects worth a total of Rs 286.53 crore have been approved by the Government of India in the year 2022-23 with various components. This will also give a boost to fisheries activities in the state. The plan aims to increase fish production to 70 lakh tonnes by 2024-25 and export earnings of the fisheries industry to Rs 1,00,000 crore by 2024-25.

Gujarat government promoting blue economy

At present the fish production in India is 16,248.27 thousand metric tonnes and the export figure is 13,69,264 metric tonnes. If we talk about Gujarat in this total fish export, then this figure is 16.9 percent i.e. 2,32,619 metric tonnes. To take advantage of the full potential of Gujarat’s 1600 km long coastline, the Government of Gujarat has taken several encouraging initiatives in the fisheries sector. These include reduction in VAT rate on diesel, provision of subsidy on purchase of kerosene and petrol, land under shrimp farming, road and electricity facilities, enhancement of port infrastructure for small fishermen, Madhwad, Navabandar, Veraval-2 and Sutrapada. With efforts like construction of four new fishing harbors in 2015 and consistent weather and safety awareness in the coastal areas, Gujarat’s fisheries and fishermen are constantly scaling new heights.