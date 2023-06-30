Ahmedabad: Gujarat University gets first woman chancellor, Dr. Neerja Gupta appointed

Gujarat University Chancellor Himanshu Pandya’s tenure as Chancellor is coming to an end. Now a new chancellor has been found. 73 years after the establishment of the university, the first woman chancellor has been appointed. Dr. Neerja Gupta has been selected for this university.

The biggest university of the state has got a new chancellor. After the appointment of three members of the search committee for the appointment of the Chancellor of Gujarat University, the appointment of one member of the UGC was pending, which has been appointed. UGC has appointed Dr. Ramashankar Kuril from Chhattisgarh as a member of the committee, now the process of selection of Chancellor will be started. A few days ago, the Education Department had written a letter to the UGC informing about the appointment of a member of the UGC for the appointment of Chancellor in the search committee of 7 different universities, now the name has been announced by the UGC.

Dr. Neerja Gupta is a resident of Ahmedabad

After the tenure of Chancellor Himanshu Pandya of Gujarat University located in Ahmedabad city, the name of the new Chancellor has been announced. Neerja Gupta, Chancellor of Madhya Pradesh’s Sachi University, will be appointed as the new Chancellor of Gujarat University. Neerja Gupta is a resident of Ahmedabad.