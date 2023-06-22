Ahmedabad: Gujaratis will not have to go to Mumbai to get visa, USA’s new consulate office will open in Ahmedabad.

Recently, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is on a tour of America and his visit is considered very important for India. Meanwhile, a good news is coming out for Gujarat. Now Gujaratis will not have to go to Mumbai for visa, new consulate office of USA will open in Ahmedabad.
India had proposed a demand in front of America for a long time? However, the US has accepted India’s long pending demand. Gujaratis who want to go to America will no longer have to go to Mumbai to get a visa. The US has approved the opening of a new USA Consulate office in Ahmedabad soon. Apart from Ahmedabad, permission has also been granted to open a new USA Consulate office in Bengaluru.
Grand welcome of PM Modi in Washington DC
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of America. On the second day of the tour, President Biden and Jill Biden gave a grand welcome to PM Modi in Washington DC. A grand state dinner will be served in the grand welcome of PM Modi.
