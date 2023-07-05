Ahmedabad: Gujarat’s second Vande Bharat train will run between Sabarmati to Jodhpur, PM Modi will flag off on July 7

Gujarat is going to get another Vande Bharat train. The Modi government at the Center has gifted another Vande Bharat train to Gujarat. This train will run between Sabarmati to Jodhpur. Prime Minister Modi will launch it virtually on July 7. This train will stop at five stations between Sabarmati to Jodhpur. In which the train will stop at Mehsana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Pali stations.

Train will be maintained on Sunday

This train will run 6 days a week from Monday to Saturday. While the train will be maintained on Sunday. This train will leave Jodhpur at 6 am and reach Sabarmati at 12.05 pm. Whereas it will leave Sabarmati at 16.45 and reach Jodhpur at 22.45. Express trains generally take eight hours to cover the distance between Sabarmati and Jodhpur. Which Vande Bharat train will complete in six hours.

Minor changes in timings of some trains

The fare of this train from Sabarmati to Jodhpur has not been decided yet, but it is likely to be 800 to 1600 rupees as per other Indian fares. In order to run the Vande Bharat Express train between Sabarmati and Jodhpur on time, the Railways has made minor changes in the timings of some trains running in North Gujarat and Rajasthan. Due to Vande Bharat, the timings of the trains which are going to be changed are only from 5 to 15 minutes. There has been a change of 15 minutes in the timetable of Bikaner-Dadar Express.