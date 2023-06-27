Ahmedabad: Hit and run incident near Jamalpur New Mosque in the city, one dead, two in critical condition

The incidents of accidents are increasing day by day in Ahmedabad city. Another accident happened on Tuesday. The incident took place near Jamalpur Nai Masjid, a congested area of ​​the city, in which a middle-aged man was hit by a rash and negligent driving in an inebriated state, killing him on the spot.

people rushed to the spot

According to more details of the incident, near Jamalpur area of ​​the city, a Rahishzade driving a car at a high speed hit a middle-aged man who was going to offer Namaz, in which he died, while two people were injured. Admitted to the local hospital. After the accident, the car driver fled leaving the car. After the accident, the people around reached the spot. Further action was taken after the incident was reported to the police.

One person died in an accident yesterday

Last day too, a tragic accident took place in the city amid heavy rains. A young man was carrying a car from the underbridge near Parimal Garden in the city. Meanwhile, he lost the balance of the car and fell down and the wheel of the car coming from behind ran over his head and the young man died on the spot.