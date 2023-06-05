Ahmedabad: How much danger of storm on Gujarat? The situation will be clear after 24 hours

The local meteorological department of the state has spoken about the danger of cyclone on Gujarat. Apart from this, the weather of Gujarat is likely to remain dry in the coming days and scattered rains may occur due to local convection activity. The Ahmedabad Meteorological Center has given information about how the state’s weather will be for the next five days.

Dr. Manorama Mohanty, head of the Ahmedabad Meteorological Centre, has predicted the weather for the next five days. According to Manorama Mohanty, the weather is likely to remain mostly dry in Gujarat for the next five days. There is also not much chance of convective activity. However, rain may occur at isolated places over Surat, Navsari, Tapi, Valsad and Dangs. There are chances of normal rain in that too.

Dr. Manorama Mohanty of the Meteorological Department told that there is a threat of storm over Gujarat. Mohanty has said that at present there is a circulation in the Arabian Sea, a low pressure will form in the next 25 hours and only after that the Meteorological Department will analyze it. After the circulation becomes a low pressure, it is decided whether it will attack as a storm or not. Along with this, the Meteorological Department has said that after the formation of low pressure, it will be studied whether it will turn into a storm and after that forecast will be made. Dr. Mohanty said that after the formation of low pressure, other details including whether it will become a cyclone or not will be clarified.

The state has received continuous rains during the summer season due to which there is a steady drop in the temperature. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed various parts of the state including Ahmedabad on Sunday. Due to which the temperature has decreased, although the maximum temperature is being felt again on Monday.

Talking about the state’s heat, the Ahmedabad director of the meteorological department has said that the possibility of a major change in the temperature of the state is negligible, but it can increase by 1-2 degrees. That is, there can be a normal increase in the heat in the coming days.

The local convective effect of moisture and circulation over southwest Rajasthan resulted in rainfall over the state. Apart from this, western disturbance also had an effect. However, the humidity is still high and there are chances of rain due to local convectional activity due to increased heat.