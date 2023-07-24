Ahmedabad: ISKCON bridge accident, accused Fact Patel sent to jail

Fact Patel, an accused in the city’s ISKCON bridge accident case, was produced in the court on Monday after completion of three days’ remand. The police did not want to take him on further remand, the court ordered the accused to be sent to judicial custody. Earlier, his father Pragyesh Patel was also sent to custody. Now father-son will stay in Sabarmati Jail. Jail authorities have allotted Fact as prisoner number-8683 and his father as prisoner number-8626. That’s why they will be identified by this number.

Statement taken with video recording

A boy and three girls traveling in a car were brought to the court in the city’s ISKCON bridge accident case. In which Shaan Malavika, Shreya, Dhvani and Aryan were presented in the court. Statements of all these people were taken in the court as witnesses. His video recording was also done. Fact Patel was produced in the court on Monday after completion of three days remand. Meanwhile, there was a lot of crowd in the court room as well. The police presented the facts before the court and did not seek further remand. So he was sent to judicial custody. Now Fact and his father will be in Sabarmati Jail.

FSL report revealed about the speed of the car

On the other hand, in the report of FSL, there has been a big disclosure about the speed of the car. The report submitted by FSL states that the original Jaguar car was running at a speed of 142.5 kmph when the accident occurred. In this case, the report of the mechanical engineer of RTO and Jaguar car will also come. This would also tell at what speed the car was moving.