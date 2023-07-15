Ahmedabad: Meghraja rains in Gujarat, more than 49 percent of rain in 19 days of the season

Meghraja has become kind to Gujarat, such a situation seems to be taking shape. Heavy rains lashed Mehula in Gujarat even as the state is just 19 days into the monsoon. In just 19 days of the onset of monsoon in the state, almost half of the season’s rainfall i.e. 49 per cent has been received. The state has so far recorded over 49 per cent of the season’s rainfall with an average of 16.75 inches.

During this season, 15 talukas received more than 100 percent rainfall in 19 days, 5 talukas more than 40 inches, 58 talukas 20 to 40 inches, 133 talukas 10 to 20 inches, 53 talukas 5 to 10 inches, Two talukas received 2 to 5 inches of rain.

Rain forecast in Saurashtra-South Gujarat

While Meghraja has lashed the state, the Meteorological Department has predicted more rain. The department has expressed the possibility of rain in Saurashtra and South Gujarat of the state. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there was a change in the weather in Surat on Friday. Meanwhile, torrential rains lashed several areas of the city, receiving up to 2 inches of rain, causing people in low-lying areas to face waterlogging.