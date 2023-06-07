Ahmedabad: Modi government changed the names of many cities, know what BJP leader said about Ahmedabad to Karnavati

Many cities have been renamed after the formation of the Modi government at the Center in 2014. At the same time, the controversy over naming the city of Ahmedabad as Karnavati is still going on. The BJP is in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years and Ahmedabad is described as Karnavati in each of its press lists. But the decision to change the name of Ahmedabad to Karnavati cannot be taken by the government. Many BJP leaders are also not ready to speak anything on this issue. Then the BJP MP told the reason why Ahmedabad was not named Karnavati. He said that if the name of Ahmedabad is changed to Karnavati, then the status of World Heritage City will end.

Difficulty in getting heritage status

Ellisbridge MLA Amit Shah and former Ahmedabad Lok Sabha MP Hasmukh Patel addressed the media on the occasion of completion of 9 years of Modi rule at the Centre. In which MP Hasmukh Patel said, the insistence and demand to change the name of Ahmedabad city to Karnavati was only of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The name Karnavati was proposed from 1995 to 2000, but rejected. Then in the year 2005, an application was made to get the status of heritage to the city of Ahmedabad. If the name of Ahmedabad city was changed to Karnavati, it would have become difficult to get heritage status.

The city of Ahmedabad has the status of a World Heritage City.

Ellisbridge MLA Amit Shah and former Ahmedabad Lok Sabha MP Hasmukh Patel said that if Ahmedabad is renamed as Karnavati, it will lose its status as a world heritage city. We have now accepted 600 year old Ahmedabad city as Ahmedabad to give heritage status, increase tourism and provide employment to people. The city of Ahmedabad has the status of a World Heritage City. When the dossier was prepared for the World Heritage City, Ahmedabad was mentioned as a city.

BJP leaders no longer want Karnavati’s name

Both the BJP leaders further said that Karnavati’s name has not been mentioned anywhere, so according to the dossier, the city of Ahmedabad is now a World Heritage City. Therefore, if the name of this city is changed to Karnavati, then Ahmedabad may have to lose the status of World Heritage City. The name of the city of Ahmedabad has been mentioned in the dossier made to get the status of World Heritage City. The name Karnavati is not mentioned anywhere in the dossier sent to UNESCO. At the risk of losing the identity of the city of Ahmedabad, BJP leaders no longer want to name Karnavati.