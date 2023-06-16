Ahmedabad: Mother names baby girl born before cyclone ‘Biparjoy’

Cyclone Biparjoy has now hit the coast of Gujarat, but has given birth to a baby girl named after her. A woman from Gujarat has decided to name her one-month-old daughter ‘Biparjoy’. The storm hit the coast of Kutch on Thursday evening. The family is also troubled by Biparjoy and had to leave the house out of fear. At present, the girl’s family is living in a shelter home in Jakhau in Kutch district. So far, more than 70 thousand people have been shifted to safer places in Kutch.

This isn’t the first time a baby has been named after a storm. This has happened many times even before this one month old baby girl. In the past the children have been named after Titli, Fani and Gulab Toofan. This time the name of the cyclone has been given by Bangladesh and it has been accepted by the countries associated with the World Meteorological Organisation. According to the Meteorological Agency, the effect of such storms can last for a week or more. Cyclone Biperjoy is also likely to continue for two to three days.

Named after epidemics or events in the past in India. Earlier, a family from UP’s Gorakhpur district had named their daughter Corona during the Corona pandemic. Apart from this, two children in Andhra’s Cuddapah district were also named after the same virus. Some families even said that they have named their children after Corona as the corona pandemic has united the whole world. Not only this, a family from Rajasthan stranded in Tripura named their son Lockdown. A similar case came to light in UP when a family coming from Mumbai to UP named the child born in the train as Lockdown.