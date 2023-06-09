Ahmedabad: New ‘Shakti’ in Congress: Party elects Shaktisinh Gohil as Gujarat state president

After the humiliating defeat in the Gujarat assembly elections, the Congress high command is now angry with the leaders of Gujarat. On the other hand, after the report of Congress Satyashodhak Committee revealed that tickets were sold by some Congress leaders in Gujarat, now the high command is in the mood for change in the party. The Congress high command has crowned Shaktisinh Gohil as the new state president of Gujarat. After getting the crown of Gujarat Congress chief, Shaktisinh Gohil will now be relieved of the charge of Delhi and Haryana.

political life

Shaktisinh Gohil is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha and a leader of the Indian National Congress. He is the Delhi in-charge and national spokesperson of the All India Congress Committee. Shaktisinh served as the Minister of Finance, Health, Education, Narmada in two consecutive state governments from 1991 to 1995. He led the Gujarat Legislative Assembly as the Leader of the Opposition from 2007 to 2012.

personal life

Shaktisinh was born on 4 April 1960 in Limda, Bhavnagar district of Greater Mumbai state. He is the eldest son of the royal family of the former princely state of Limda in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. Shaktisinh holds a Bachelor of Science with specialization in Chemistry from Bhavnagar University and a Master of Laws degree from Saurashtra University. He has also done Diploma in Journalism.