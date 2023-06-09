Ahmedabad: Notice issued to security agency regarding missing 17 ACs from Gujarat University

The estate department of the university has issued a notice to the security agency regarding the disappearance of 17 ACs from Gujarat University in Ahmedabad. Clarification will also be sought from the agency doing the renovation work and the employees of the Estate Department. According to Estate Department officer Shailesh Goswami, ACs were installed in the store room during the renovation in the animation department. Significantly, the registrar has sought an explanation from the estate department regarding the missing AC. The estate department swung into action and got the investigation done against other departments and employees.

It is worth mentioning that when the animation department was renovated 6 months ago, 17 old ACs of this department were removed and all of them were kept in the store room during repairs, but none of these 17 ACs are now in the store. Not in the room. Following protests by NSUI, the registrar of the university has ordered an inquiry into the missing ACs. A complaint will also be lodged with the police if the AC is not reported missing. However, some employees of the Estate Department are under suspicion.