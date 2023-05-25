Ahmedabad: Now is the time for all Sanatanis to unite: Dhirendra Shastri

Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri addressed the people from the stage of Devkinandan Maharaj’s Katha organized at Vatwa, Ahmedabad. He fiercely targeted the opponents of Sanatan and appealed to the Hindus to wake up. Addressing the people, he said, ‘Ramlala has been established in Ayodhya and now it is the turn of Mathura. Now is not the time to run away. Now the time has come for Hindus (Sanatani) to work together. If we don’t wake up now, there will be no Ramkatha in future, there will be no story of Shiv Mahapuran, there will be no Bhagwat week.

Durbar organized in Ahmedabad on 29th

He said that I have come to Gujarat for the first time. I’m going to stay for ten days. The divine court has been organized in Chanakyapuri on 29th. There is a sermon on the 30th. All Sanatani Hindus unite. India has to be made a Hindu nation.

Grand reception for Baba Bageshwar in Ahmedabad

Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham reached Ahmedabad. He has been given a grand welcome by the devotees in Ahmedabad. Baba Bageshwar was welcomed by wearing Fulhar. Dhirendra Shastri was also seen receiving greetings from the devotees. Dhirendra Shastri’s convoy reached Amraiwadi directly from Ahmedabad airport. Where Baba also took a sip of tea at the house of Shiv Katha host Ram Pratap Chauhan. A large number of Baba’s supporters and devotees were also seen in Amraiwadi. Here also Baba did not anger his supporters and cheered everyone from the car itself. Baba accepted the greetings of the devotees with folded hands and expressed his gratitude to all.

Y class security to Bageshwar Baba

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the priest of Bageshwar Dham, will be given Y-category security. For the last few days, Dhirendra Shastri was receiving constant threats and a controversy was arising over his statement. This is believed to be the reason behind this decision of the government.

Constantly living in controversies with controversial statements

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has been continuously criticized ever since he talked about Hindu nation. Many organizations have questioned his statement of creating a Hindu Rashtra and Shastri has been continuously attacked by many political parties. This is the reason why the supporters of Dhirendra Shastri were continuously demanding to increase the security of Krishna Shastri.