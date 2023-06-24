Ahmedabad: Only 39.61 percent water in 207 dams of the state, 19 percent water in 141 reservoirs of Saurashtra

After Cyclone Biparjoy hit Gujarat, areas like Saurashtra and Kutch in the state received heavy rains. There is news of rain in more than 60 talukas of the state on Saturday. The Meteorological Department has also predicted the official arrival of monsoon in the next 48 hours. At the same time, water is also slowly coming into the reservoirs of the state. With the onset of monsoon, the state’s 207 reservoirs currently have only 39 per cent water.

51.04 percent water content in Sardar lake

Some dams in Kutch and Saurashtra have received a good amount of water after the storm. But if we talk about 207 dams in the state, only 39.61 per cent water is available now. If we talk about zone-wise reservoirs in the state, then 46.80% of water is available in 15 dams of North Gujarat, 30.60% of water is available in 17 dams of Central Gujarat. While 33.67 in 13 dams in South Gujarat, 48.58 in 20 dams in Kutch, 19.24 in 141 dams in Saurashtra. And Sardar Lake has 51.04 percent water.

4 dams of the state are currently on high alert

Four dams in Kutch are currently full. 4 dams of the state are currently on high alert. While there are two dams on alert. There is 90 percent water in the four dams. A dam holds more than 80 percent of the water. There are two dams which have more than 70 per cent water. While 199 dams have less than 70 per cent water capacity. Nakhatrana’s Gajansar Dam, Mundra’s Kalaghoda Dam, Abdasa’s Kankavati Dam, Mandvi’s Don Dam have also become full.