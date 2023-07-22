Ahmedabad: Paid Rs 92 lakh to buy a new flat, but the land owners didn’t do the documents

By showing the scheme of flats in the city, the builder extorted an amount of Rs 92 lakh from the customer. The flat was not documented despite the customer being registered on the basis of NOC given by the land owners. The owners of the land threatened to sell the flat to someone else and not allow the complainant flat holder to do furniture work. Due to which the complainant has filed a complaint of breach of trust and cheating against the builders.

According to the information received, Keyur Bhatt, a resident of Ellisbridge area of ​​Ahmedabad, has lodged a complaint at Ellisbridge police station. It has been told in this complaint that he was working as Deputy Executive Engineer in GIDC Department of Gujarat Government and is currently retired. He was looking for a house in the year 2019. He went there to see the building after seeing an advertisement of a company. But due to the building there not being in their budget, a woman working in the same company informed them about another plan.

Keyur Bhatt went to see the plan at the address sent by this woman. Where he liked the scheme and decided to buy the flat. The builder told him the cost of the house was Rs 90 lakh and asked him to pay the cost of maintenance, GST and documents separately. Keyur Bhatt decided to buy a third floor flat in the scheme after talking to the builder. He gave Rs 92.80 lakh in pieces to a builder named Saurin. A woman who works in Saurin’s office also sent a photo of the construction.

After the work on the flat was completed, Sourin asked them to start the furniture work. He used to make various excuses to do the documents. When Keyur Bhatt was getting the furniture work done in this house, the owner of the land came and asked him to stop the furniture work. The complainant said that he has given the money and has given the NOC, so what is the problem. Then the owners of the land said that Saurin had not given us the money. So now we will sell this flat and recover our money. These people stopped the furniture work by threatening that do whatever you want to do.

Then these four land owners and Saurinbhai Panchal repeatedly asked to document our flat. But if the documents are not done, they have filed a complaint at Ellisbridge police station. Police is doing further investigation.