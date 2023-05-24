Ahmedabad: Police alert regarding Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad

Lord Jagannath will go on Nagarcharya on coming 20th June in Ahmedabad. A month before the Rath Yatra, Ahmedabad Police is seen in alert mode. More than 280 policemen and officers patrolled on foot in the sensitive areas of Shahpur, Dariyapur on the Rath Yatra route of Jagat Ke Nath. Dhaba points will be kept at sensitive places. Therefore senior officers will continuously monitor the Rath Yatra route of the 3D map using technology. Senior officers including JCP of Ahmedabad Sector 1 also joined the foot patrolling.

Preparations for the 146th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath are in full swing. Two days ago, the Khalasi brothers did the first rehearsal of the chariot. After the work of all the three chariots was completed, ground rehearsal was done by the Khalasis. This rehearsal was done so that when the Lord’s chariots were about to walk on the road, there would be no obstruction.