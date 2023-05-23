Ahmedabad: Police arrested three more accused in Madhupura cricket betting case, 15 arrested so far

In Madhupura’s cricket betting case, the police have started arresting the accused one after the other. The State Monitoring Cell had recently arrested Nilesh Rami in this case, during whose investigation the connection of three more accused came to the fore. In this case, the police has taken Nilesh Rami on remand after presenting him in the court. After that the police arrested Paresh Thakkar on the basis of lookout circular. He was produced in court and taken on remand for eight days.

Police has so far arrested 15 accused

During interrogation on remand, Paresh Thakkar told that he met Deluxe Thakkar and Bharat Thakkar who are currently in Dubai. He said that he created Velocity Server and was doing online dabba trading activity and Amit alias Mukesh Maheshbhai Khatri was operating Velocity Server by keeping an office on 11th floor of PNTC Complex at Vejalpur in the name of VVIP Software. It is said that Prakash alias Cheeku Naranbhai Mali was also helping him. The police arrested both these accused from Gandhinagar. Apart from this, the absconding accused Jigar Bhavsar has also been taken into custody by the police. The police have recovered two laptops, four mobile phones and Rs 71,000 in cash from the accused. Police has so far arrested 15 accused in this case.

Jaipur airport authority took Paresh Thakkar into custody and informed Ahmedabad police

During interrogation on remand, Nilesh Rami told the police that he had received the Velocity server of the Metatrader application from a person named Paresh Thakkar, for the illegal activity of dabba trading. The police started questioning Paresh Thakkar. He had fled from Ahmedabad to avoid arrest. Police issued a look out circular after getting the necessary information. Based on this, Paresh Thakkar was detained by the Jaipur Airport Authority while going from Jaipur to Dubai and informed the Ahmedabad Police. The police took him into custody on Tuesday. Further action is being taken by confiscating a mobile phone, Rs 50,000 in cash, ticket from Jaipur to Dubai, necessary documents for visa from him. The police produced him in the court and took him on remand for eight days.

Six diaries were recovered by the State Monitoring Cell during the raid.

In Madhupura’s cricket betting case, the police have started arresting the accused one after the other. On May 15, the police arrested three more people from Vastral and surrounding areas. They were collecting money from cricket betting. Note counting machine and Rs 22.20 lakh in cash were recovered from him. Now Nilesh Rami was recently arrested by the State Monitoring Cell in this case, during whose investigation the connection of three more accused came to the fore. The State Monitoring Cell has arrested Ranveer alias Lallu Rajput, Chetan Sonar and Praveen alias Tino. When the police arrested the accused, Rs 22.20 lakh in cash and a note counting machine were recovered from him. The State Monitoring Cell has recovered six diaries during the raid. There are many such accounts in this diary, which will lead to the root of the Madhupura incident. All the details are in this diary.