Ahmedabad: Police commissioner’s notification regarding IPL ticket, know what said

IPL match is being played in the city. The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. Ahmedabad Police has issued a notice warning black marketing of tickets. Police has prepared a strategy to prevent black marketing of match tickets. The city police commissioner has issued a notification ordering that no person can hold more than three IPL tickets.

Police came into action to stop black marketing

According to the announcement of the Commissioner of Police, strict action will be taken against those involved in black marketing of IPL match tickets, selling tickets at a price higher than the prescribed price and anyone caught by the police. This notification of the police will remain in force till May 28. Police have arrested people involved in black marketing of tickets for IPL matches played in Ahmedabad. That’s why the police has been alerted. Police have swung into action to prevent black marketing of tickets for the final of the match.

From Prabodh Janpath T will go to Rawal Circle

Around 20 parking plots have been built around the stadium. But on Thursday advance booking of vehicles was done in barely 4 parking lots. A DIG, 7 DCP, 10 ACP, 90 PI-PSI, 1500 policemen and 1000 traffic and home guard personnel will be deployed inside and outside the stadium after the match. While the road from Janpath T to Motera Stadium will be closed for motorists from 2 pm on Friday and Sunday after the match. While Tapovan circle will go from ONGC to Visat via Janpath T to Prabodh Rawal circle.