Ahmedabad: Police should behave well with the person caught without license: Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi

Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghvi, who was present at the inauguration program of Child Friendly Room at Paldi Police Station and distribution of helmets to police personnel, said in the presence of police officers and policemen of Ahmedabad city that when a person is caught without a licence, he will face serious consequences. Should not be considered accused of a crime. He should be treated humanely. Police is working in this direction but satisfactory performance is not yet visible. Commenting on the police also, he said that all the policemen of the state should also follow the rules.

Quick arrest of the culprits and instructions for action

Harsh Sanghvi also advised the police to act on the issue of women’s safety and arrest the culprits soon. He said that the thing for which it is made in Ahmedabad should be used only for that purpose. That is, the child room in Paldi Police Station should be used for children and should not be filled with rubbish or other miscellaneous items later on. Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said that the work of the police should not be seen only for law and order, but from a human perspective.

The policeman should take off his uniform at the police station and go home

Harsh Sanghvi said that a policeman should leave his uniform at the police station and not go home and take his tension. Even if an officer comments on them regarding work or other matters. Ahmedabad Rural Police also distributed helmets to around 1800 policemen for awareness about traffic regulation. Last month, a woman constable serving in the Ahmedabad rural police died in a traffic accident. After this, distribution of traffic police helmets was organized.