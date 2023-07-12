Ahmedabad: Police was troubled for hours by a call received in Gandhinagar police control room, shocking truth came to the fore

The Gandhinagar police control room received a call and a message that my nephew has been kidnapped and the kidnappers are demanding a ransom of Rs 15 lakh. This call from a large family became an important matter for the police control room and the message spread across the state. Police was searching everywhere. But no link to the kidnapping was found. Eventually the police traced a number near Sindhubhan Road in Ahmedabad and when the police reached there, the abducted child was present there. Then the police were relieved that there was no danger to the child’s life. When further investigation started, a shocking revelation came to light. At present, the police have not taken any action because the children are minors, but a truth has come to the fore due to the hard work of the police.

Video of kidnapping was also sent

Two-three days ago the police was doing its work as usual. Meanwhile, the phone rang in the Gandhinagar State Police Control Room. The caller introduced himself as a builder and said that someone had kidnapped my nephew, who is also my son. The kidnapper calls from different numbers and demands a ransom of Rs 15 lakh. He has also sent a video of the abduction. As soon as this message was received, this message spread throughout the state. The police also took the matter seriously and started all kinds of investigation as the video of the child abduction was also available.

Police heaved a sigh of relief after finding the child

The police started investigating the number from which the calls had come and during the course of the investigation, different numbers kept going on and off. In which the crime branch of Ahmedabad city started efforts to trace the location of some numbers. The incident took place in the afternoon but the police could not get any clue. The police was also trying to save the child. That’s why on tracing the location of a number, the location near the Gurudwara was found. Where the kidnapped child was found on reaching the police, due to which the police breathed a sigh of relief. But what the police came to know after this was quite shocking.

The police were also surprised to hear what the child told

The child told the police in a scared voice that I was abducted in the vanity van. So the police also got confused. Very few people have vanity vans in Ahmedabad and that too very big people. On further questioning by the police, the child told that he was abducted not from the vanity van but from the Activa. The police were slowly questioning the child like their own son and he was repeatedly changing his statement. Meanwhile, an important clue was found and the police came to know that it was not a kidnapping but a complete conspiracy. When the police officer was talking to the child like his own son, the child said that I and my friends have done this work myself, then the police was also surprised.

This kid is the son of a very big jeweler

When the police inquired further about this, it came to know that this child is the son of a very big jeweler. Being the only one, he was being brought up with great pampering. Meanwhile, his friends had incurred a debt of Rs 10 lakh. For whose help he planned his kidnapping. The caller was his friend and he also uploaded the video he made. He wanted five lakhs for his use. That’s why it was decided to demand a total of Rs 15 lakh. After the full picture was clear, the police showed a humane approach and did not register a complaint against the minor child. But it is officially noted. Ahmedabad Crime Branch has exposed this whole conspiracy.