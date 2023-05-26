Ahmedabad: Rain accompanied by strong winds in many areas of the city

The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain in Gujarat. According to this prediction, changes are being seen in the atmosphere of Ahmedabad. It rained with strong winds in some areas. Prahlad Nagar, Bodakdev, Sarkhej, Vejalpur, Bopal, Thaltej and Chandkheda continued to witness rainy weather in SG Highway area of ​​Ahmedabad. Rain is expected in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Rain has increased the difficulties of the qualifier match

The second qualifier match of IPL 2023 took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday between Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans. The rain has made it difficult for this match. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain on May 28 and 29, due to a drop of two to three degrees in the temperature, there will be relief from the heat.

According to the Meteorological Department, now people in Gujarat can get relief from the heat. The temperature will also drop by two to three degrees. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain on 28 and 29 May. Rain has been predicted in Saurashtra, North Gujarat and Central Gujarat. Rainfall has been predicted especially in Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Porbandar, Patan, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Vadodara, Anand and Bharuch.

Strong winds will blow in areas including Saurashtra-Kutch

As the system continues to move into the sea, strong winds are also predicted along the coast and adjoining areas. Fishermen who go fishing in the sea have also been instructed not to go fishing in the sea for three days. According to the local Meteorological Department, due to the effect of Western Disturbance in many areas including Saurashtra, Kutch, strong winds can blow on the coast of the state. Due to which alert has also been done. On May 26, wind speed of 40 kmph continued to blow in Gujarat. Wind speed up to 65 kmph is expected in the coastal areas. Strong winds will blow in areas including Saurashtra-Kutch.

Wind can blow at a speed of 40 to 50 km

In some states of the country, the Meteorological Department has also issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain, which will give relief to the people from the heat. Winds are expected in Himachal with thunderstorms and heavy rains. Due to Western Disturbance, there has been a change in the weather of the Himalayan region. Dust storm may also occur in Rajasthan, while light to moderate rain is likely over North India including Delhi. During this, wind can blow at a speed of 40 to 50 km.