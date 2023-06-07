Ahmedabad: Reiki of closed houses with fruit lorry used to carry out theft in the middle of the night

Due to the time of vacation, the incidents of theft are increasing. Due to the increase in the incidents of theft in the night, questions are being raised on police patrolling. A doctor living in Ahmedabad’s Naranpura was on a trip to Bhutan with his family when thieves stole gold jewellery, cash and some electronic items from his house. The doctor has lodged a complaint of theft of Rs 12.50 lakh in Naranpura police station. On the basis of this complaint, investigation was started. Then LCB Zone One has taken further action to arrest the accused.

The accused were caught on the basis of CCTV footage

According to the information received, the investigation of the complaint lodged at Naranpura police station was handed over to LCB Zone One. In which, looking at the seriousness of the crime, the LCB checked the CCTV footage of the incident site and the surrounding roads. In this footage, three people riding a rickshaw are seen stealing from a locked house in Jeevandeep Society late at night. The LCB received this information when they were on patrol to identify these three persons. The accused used to drive fruit lorry in the morning and used to reiki the closed houses in the surrounding area and at night they used to steal and escape.

The three accused were arrested along with the rickshaw

Acting on a tip-off, the LCB officers arrested accused Dharmesh @ Jago, Vijay Dantani and Jayesh @ Badiyo, who had stolen gold ornaments, silver articles, cash and electrical items from the locked house of Jeevandeep Society at Naranpura during the night. was arrested along with the rickshaw used during the crime. Police seized 15 silver coins worth Rs 13,000, three mobile phones worth Rs 12,000 and a rickshaw worth Rs 1 lakh used in the crime, including a total of Rs 1.25 lakh. The police have registered a case against all three and are taking further action.