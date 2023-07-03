Ahmedabad: Retired railway employee mistakenly used Rs 27 lakh from another employee’s PF account

Many types of fraud cases are coming to the fore in the city. On the other hand, the officer of the department has lodged a complaint against the retired railway employee at Citykotda police station. He used this money after the railway officer’s PF money was deposited in the account of the retired officer due to default. Also, a case has been registered against him for cheating the department by promising to return this money without informing the department.

PF money is deposited in the account of the retired employee

According to the details received, Alex Lawrence, working as Assistant Divisional Finance Manager in the Railway Department, has lodged a complaint at Kotda police station in the city. In which he said that the accounts and financial transactions of all the employees and contractors of Ahmedabad Division Railway are done in my office. In which I have to do work related to PF of the employees, in which payment is done. PF money and retirement benefits are paid by our department. He said in the complaint that Devvrat Sharadchandra Nath, who is now retired, working as a fitter in the diesel shed of our railway department, came to our office and met the PF section officer in our office. He said, I have not received PF money since retirement. He informed the account by giving a written application in this regard.

The department informed in writing but did not respond

On checking the account, it was found that the PF money which was supposed to be received by Devvrat Sharadchandra Nath was mistakenly deposited in the account of an employee named Prakashchandra Meena. After this written information was given to Prakashchandra Meena. But he didn’t answer. After this, in response to the notice to the department official, he said that the money that came in my account, I have spent it and I will pay you gradually. But till date he has not paid the outstanding amount of Rs 27 lakh 5 thousand 571 given by the department and betrayed the department by cheating. That’s why a complaint has been lodged at Citykotda police station. The police is conducting further investigation on the basis of this complaint.