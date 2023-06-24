Ahmedabad: Robbers absconded after looting a bag full of 46 lakhs from an employee of Angadia Pedhi at gunpoint in film style

The robbers in the city are becoming fearless day by day. As if the accused have no fear of the police, they are carrying out the robbery by showing fear of weapons. In Bapunagar area, another employee of Angadia Pedhi of Diamond Market became a victim of robbery. The vicious robbers first planned by doing Reiki and then executed the robbery in film style.

Firing and robbery executed in film style!

Mahendra Prajapati, an employee of Angadiya Pedhi, was going home with Rs 46 lakh 51 thousand in the parking lot of Yogeshwar Society near Kakadia Hospital in Citykotda area of ​​Bapunagar. Then three people riding a bike pointed a gun at Mahendrabhai and asked him to hand over a bag full of money. But Mahendrabhai started shouting. Hearing the noise, people gathered and tried to catch the robbers. Meanwhile, one of the robbers opened fire on the ground and fled after looting a bag containing Rs 46.51 lakh. Locals tried to stop the robbers but they managed to escape.

46 lakh looted at gunpoint from an employee of Angadia Pedi!

Mahendrabhai Prajapati, who lives in Yogeshwar Society of Bapunagar, has been working at Vishnu Kanti Angadiya Pedhi in Diamond Market for 20 years. His house from Angadia Pedhi is situated nearby. Keeping large sums of money in Pedhi is risky and Mahendrabhai brings the money home from time to time as soon as the locker closes in the evening. Similarly, Mahendra Prajapati brought Rs 46 lakh 51 thousand on Thursday. But, before that he was robbed. From the manner in which the robbery was carried out, the police inferred that the robbers had already conducted recce of an employee of Angadiya Pedhi. According to the police, the accused might have committed the robbery only after getting all the information about when Mahendrabhai comes home with the money and whether anyone else is with him or not.

In order to expose the incident of robbery in film style, the police have started investigating the CCTV cameras installed nearby. According to the police, in the CCTV, three people were seen running away with a bag full of money on the bike. At present, the police have started solving the robbery incident on the basis of CCTV and other evidence.