Ahmedabad: Romeo had to face the consequences for molesting a school going girl

Many cases of molestation of school and college girls keep coming to the fore in the city. A police team is also working to stop eve-teasing incidents. Girl students and women remain silent when molested in front of Romeos in the city, which has increased such incidents. But the video of a student studying in a city school publicly washing a molester disguised as Ranchandi has gone viral on social media. There was a lot of anger among the people after the incident of molestation of Bhari Raah student. Police has taken further action by taking this Romeo into custody.

Romeo’s molestation of the schoolgirl cost him dearly

According to the information received, a Romeo near Bhulabhai Park in Ahmedabad has become a victim of molestation with a girl student. The local people caught the miscreant who was molesting a girl student passing by and washed him. A large number of people gathered after this incident. After informing the police about the incident, the police immediately reached the spot and took the youth into custody.

Police started further action by taking Romeo into custody

A girl student was going to school early in the morning near Bhulabhai Park Char Rasta in Ahmedabad. Then a young man went after the girl student and molested her. When the student protested and came out on the road shouting, the local people immediately stopped the youth and started thrashing him. However, the local people also allege that this young man often molests. The victim of molestation told the incident to the people, due to which local women and men gathered and thrashed the young man and handed him over to the Kagdapeeth police. The police started further action by taking the youth into custody. Preliminary information has been received that the youth’s name is Vijay Sarkare and he lives near Bhulabhai Park.