Ahmedabad: Shaktisinh Gohil said a big thing about factionalism in Congress, will hold the post of president on 18

Shaktisinh Gohil was elected to the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee on 9 June. Shaktisinh Gohil is considered a loyal and staunch Congressman. They always fulfill the responsibility assigned to them with utmost sincerity. Shaktisinh Gohil, while talking to the media about his selection, said that I am an honest soldier of the party, my role has been decided by my commander-in-chief. First I was given the responsibility of Bihar, then Delhi and Haryana.

My commander told me that you will have to shoulder the responsibility as the President of the Gujarat Congress Pradesh Committee. So I have come here as per his orders. I am grateful to senior Congress leaders for congratulating me as soon as my name was announced.

No factionalism in the party, we will work together

On factionalism being the biggest issue in the Gujarat Congress, Shaktisinh told the media that I do not believe in factionalism and am not a man of factionalism, for me the party is big. I am asking friends who are angry to communicate, when the responsibility of the head of the family has been given, then there should be no factionalism among all the party workers, but we will move forward by taking everyone together. Every worker is connected to someone or the other. But we all will work together as Team Congress together. There was never any enmity in the Congress and it will never happen. Workers are welcoming Shaktisinh’s clarification on factionalism.

Shaktisinh Gohil said that this is not a struggle for my selfishness, but to work hard for the re-establishment of Gujarat’s identity. I will assure all Gujaratis to work as sevaks. We have not done politics of harmony, love and enmity there. We will again fight for the identity politics of Gujarat, where there is no personal interest. I appeal to the citizens of Gujarat to come together and fight for Gujarat.

Will assume office on June 18 after blessings on Gandhi statue

Shaktisinh Gohil was appointed state president on 9 June. However, he will officially take over as the chief on Sunday, June 18. On June 18, at 10 am, he will reach the Congress regional office in the form of a padyatra after paying obeisance at Gandhi’s statue at the Gandhi Ashram and then formally take charge. Where a large number of workers will gather in Gandhi Ashram.