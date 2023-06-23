Ahmedabad: “Special-56” team reunites 72 missing people with their families during Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad

This time the 146th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath concluded in the city. At that time, 72 pilgrims, including children, women and elderly people, who had come to pay obeisance to the deity, had gone missing in the huge rush of Rath Yatra. Out of these 72 lost people were reunited with their families by the “Special-56” team formed to help children, women and the elderly during the Rath Yatra.

In order to provide special assistance to small children, women and elderly people in Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra organized in Ahmedabad, 56 active members of CID Crime have been allotted a “Women and Child Friend” of CID Crime in Jagannath Temple and Saraspur. Special-56″ team was formed. During the Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad, 12 children, 9 women, 7 elderly and 12 men went missing from Gaikwad Haveli police station area in a huge crowd of devotees.

Apart from this, 18 children, 6 women and 8 men were missing from Kotda area of ​​Saraspur city. In all these 72 missing citizens included 30 children, 15 women and 7 elderly people. Along with this, a five-year-old mute child was also included in them. All these 72 people separated from their families have been introduced to their families by the “Special-56” team.