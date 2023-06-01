Ahmedabad: Successful organization of divine court of Pt. Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham despite rain disruption

World famous Baba Bageshwar Peethadhish, P.P. The Divine Durbar of Shri Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Ji Maharaj was organized at Raghav Farm and Part Plot near Gandhinagar. Despite heavy rains in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, thousands of devotees of Baba Bageshwar and saints from Gujarat were present at Mahamandaleshwar venue on the day of divine court and Baba did not disappoint the devotees at all.

Divine Court of Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Ji Maharaj <p> </p> <p>Unperturbed by the bad weather and heavy rain, Babaji reached the venue and expressed his happiness by meeting the devotees, Mahamandaleshwar and saints. Babaji openly expressed his views on Hindu unity, social harmony, caste-free Sanatan Dharma and the declaration of Hindu nation.</p> <p>Amidst the challenges arising out of the sudden change in the weather, President of Rashtra Vandana Manch Shri D.G. Vanzara made all efforts and arrangements to make the program successful. Narrator Dr. Shri Jalpesh Mehta, Narrator Dr. Rameshwar Bapu Hariyani were also present on this occasion. Significantly, the entry was kept free for the public and thousands of devotees responded enthusiastically to it.</p>