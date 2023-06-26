Ahmedabad: Suspecting the disappearance of the wife, the accused abducted the young man and escaped after beating him.

Suspecting that his wife was missing in the city, a young man was abducted by some people. The accused made the youth sit in the car and assaulted him. The accused then dropped her near Radhanpur in North Gujarat and fled after threatening to kill her if she complained to the police. Based on the complaint of the kidnapped youth’s brother, the police have started further investigation to nab the accused.

The young man was taken to Sui village after being put in a car.

Dharmendra Singh Jhala said in the complaint lodged at Chandkheda police station that two days ago when I was present at the Dwarkesh site, my brother Pradeepsingh called me and said that I am coming home from Subhash Bridge collector office, but some two Scorpios Cars are following my car. Then I asked her to reach Keshav’s apartment. From where I reached Poddar school, I saw that 8 to 10 unknown people got down from two Scorpio vehicles without number plates with sticks and after having an argument with Pradeep Singh, forced him to sit in the car. When I investigated the matter, I found that Prabhat Bhemji Rabari and some other people had taken my brother in a Scorpio car.

beaten in car

I reported the incident to Chandkheda police station. Since my brother was in danger for his life, I went out to check on him along with police personnel including people from the surveillance squad. We along with the police went to Prabhat Bhemji Rabari’s village Lolala and checked his house, these people were not present at home. While we were investigating, I got a call from my brother Pradeep Singh in the afternoon and he is present under the over bridge on Patan Highway, so me and the police staff reached there. My brother Pradeep Singh was sitting in the rickshaw and he had injuries on his face, hands and feet and his eyes and mouth were swollen.

taken to Sui village and beaten with sticks

My brother told me that last evening when I went to Subhash Bridge collector office, I got a call from Jigo Rabari and Viram Rabari and they asked me where are you? Was asked like this. After that I was going back home after finishing my work at 9 pm in the car. Just then two Scorpio vehicles were following me. When I stopped my car in front of Keshav Apartment, these two Scorpio cars came towards me and about eight to ten people got down, including Prabhat Rabari, Viho Rabari, Lalo Rabari, Balo Rabari, Devji Rabari, Vishnu Rabari all gathered and gave me my After getting down from the car, he forced me to sit in his black colored Scorpio car.

Will kill you if you complain to the police

These two people sitting in both the Scorpio car beat me with sticks. In which Prabhat Rabari questioned me about the disappearance of his wife and assaulted me. Also on the way these people who were in their car used to come one after the other and beat me up. Meanwhile, these people forcefully took away about 55 thousand rupees from me for recovery. They took me to Sui village in the desert area and left me there. There were five other people who came in a car and started beating me indiscriminately with sticks on my hands and legs and kicked and punched me in the face. At this time they said that the policemen have reached the house, threatened to kill you if you complained. They threatened me, made me sit back in their car and fled in a rickshaw on the Patan-Radhanpur highway.