Ahmedabad: The accused of Hatkeshwar Bridge will not get relief from the Supreme Court, will be arrested

To avoid arrest in the Ahmedabad Hatkeshwar Bridge case, all the accused had applied for bail in the Supreme Court. All the accused will now be arrested after the Supreme Court rejected the plea of ​​the accused on Thursday. The Supreme Court has cited that those doing light quality work cannot be given bail. Earlier, the sessions court and the High Court had also rejected the bail application.

Earlier, the managers of the company building Hatkeshwar Bridge in Ahmedabad had applied for anticipatory bail in the sessions court. On which the court rejected the bail application of the four accused. In this case, all the officials told the court that if the bridge had not been closed earlier, a tragedy like the Morbi bridge could have happened. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the accused should not be granted bail. The investigating officers had also suggested adding section 409 against the accused.

Significantly, AMC has filed a complaint against a total of 9 people. Out of which four accused had applied for anticipatory bail to avoid arrest. The accused are accused of using substandard material in the construction of the bridge. At the same time, rules and regulations were not followed in the construction.

Government’s request to the court for not giving bail to the accused

The government has filed an application in the court not to grant bail to the accused. The government argues that the contractor has used cement and substandard material. The government also said that good quality bills have been presented in the face of poor work. It has been said on behalf of the government that the work in the tender was not done according to the rules.

The work was not done as per the tender rules

A complaint has been filed against a total of 9 people in this entire controversy. In which a complaint has been lodged against the accused Ajya Engineering Infrastructure Pvt Ltd owner Ramesh Patel along with other directors Rasik Patel, Chirag Patel and Kalpesh Patel. According to the information of the case, AMC had issued tender for the construction of this bridge in the year 2014.