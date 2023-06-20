Ahmedabad: The slab of the gallery of the house near Kadianaka fell during the Rath Yatra.

AHMEDABAD: Preparations for the Rath Yatra were going on in the city for the past one month and no action was taken despite several questions being raised about the dilapidated houses on the route of the yatra. Eight people, including three children, were injured when part of a second floor balcony of a building collapsed on the Rath Yatra route to Kadianaka in Dariyapur on Tuesday. All the people were immediately shifted for treatment.
Part of second floor balcony fell on people
According to the information received, when the Rath Yatra was going on, the people sitting in the truck were giving prasad to the people standing for darshan. However, he too was given prasad. According to the local people, people standing in the balcony were taking prasad when the slab collapsed. The serious negligence of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has also come to the fore in this serious incident.
A total of 8 people were injured

According to the locals, no notice was given to the house near Kadianaka by the estate department of the AMC, when the slab collapsed, the AMC officials immediately arrived and pasted this public notice in front of the people. Police sources said, "There was an old house near Kadianaka. Part of its second floor balcony suddenly fell down, injuring people standing there. A total of 8 people were injured. All suffered minor injuries and there were no casualties." The injured were immediately taken to the Civil Hospital.