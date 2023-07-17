Ahmedabad: Third round of rain from today, 52.34 percent of the season’s rainfall in the state in two rounds

Under the influence of three systems in the state, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains at many places. The third round of rain will start from Tuesday. Heavy rain is expected in Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Valsad, Navsari, Surat on 18, 19 and 20 and 21 July. There will be rainy weather in Ahmedabad for the next seven days. Fishermen in Saurashtra and South Gujarat have been advised not to venture into the sea following the forecast of rain. Two rounds of monsoon have been completed in the state and the total rainfall of the season has been 52.34 per cent. Now the eyes of the farmers are on how the rains will be in the third phase.

Heavy rain likely in next 72 hours

Regarding the rains in Gujarat, Dr. Manorama Mohanty, director of the Ahmedabad Meteorological Department, has told the media that another system is being activated, due to which rain is expected on the 18th, 19th and 20th. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain during this period. In the second phase of monsoon also, almost entire Gujarat received rains. Dr. Mohanty has further said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in some districts of South Gujarat. Whereas on 19th there are chances of rain in entire Gujarat. At the same time, meteorologist Ambalal Patel has also made a big prediction. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over central Gujarat during next 72 hours.

Least rainfall in Dahod, Vadodara, Narmada and Dang districts

If we look at the region-wise situation in the state, Kutch has received 112.09 percent, North Gujarat 51.02 percent, Central Gujarat 41.18 percent, Saurashtra 69.23 percent and South Gujarat 43.25 percent. In Dahod, Vadodara, Narmada and two rounds of rain in the state, the lowest rainfall has been recorded in Dang district. In which 32.33 percent rainfall has been recorded in Dahod, 35.12 percent in Vadodara, 30.70 percent in Dang and 33.21 percent in Narmada district. Talking about maximum rainfall, 112.09 percent rainfall has been recorded in Kutch, 63.73 in Amreli, 68.96 in Botad, 73.96 percent in Gir Somnath. Jamnagar has received 71.06 percent rain, Junagadh 95.27 percent and Rajkot district 73.43 percent.

52.96 percent water in 207 reservoirs of the state

Two rounds of rain have been completed in the state. Talking about the status of reservoirs, the state’s 207 reservoirs have 52.96 percent water capacity. If we look at the zone-wise situation, there is 60.41 percent water in 15 reservoirs of North Gujarat, 34.47 percent in 17 reservoirs of Central Gujarat, 41.56 percent in 13 reservoirs of South Gujarat, 63.77 percent in 20 reservoirs of Kutch, 62.49 percent in 141 reservoirs of Saurashtra. While Sardar Lake holds 63.38 percent of the water, the state holds 52.96 percent of the total.

43 dams in the state have been put on high alert.

With more than 90 per cent water in the state, 43 dams have been put on high alert. While 17 dams with more than 80 percent water capacity have been kept on alert. 17 dams with more than 70 per cent water capacity have been put on alert. While 128 dams currently have 70 per cent water, no warning has been given to them.