Ahmedabad: Three killed in two accidents, AMTS bus crushes old man in Shahpur

The number of accidents has also increased in the city due to people driving recklessly. Another person died after being hit by an AMTS bus in the city. On the other hand, two people died on the spot in a hit and run incident on Odhav Ring Road. Three people have died in two accidents in a single day in the city. Police have started efforts to trace the bus driver. Apart from this, action has also been started to search for the truck driver who crushed two people.

According to the information received, the incident of hit and run took place in front of Palm Hotel on Odhav Ring Road. An elderly man and an elderly woman from Kalol Moti Bhoyan and Hajipur died on the spot after being hit by the truck. Dalaji Thakor of Moti Bhoyan and Manguben of Hajipur died on the spot. The driver who caused the accident fled. At the same time, on Tuesday morning in Shahpur area of ​​Ahmedabad, an elderly man was passing near the metro barricade on a bicycle, when an AMTS bus came at full speed. After being hit by the bus, 74-year-old Ghulam Hussain Abdul Hussain Momin fell down and the tire of the bus ran over him. In this serious accident, the old man died on the spot.

Police has started action by registering a case

The bus driver fled from there after the incident. When the people around came to know, they reached there. On the other hand, the relatives of the deceased also informed the police in this regard. A case has been registered against the accused and legal action has been initiated. Police is trying to collect CCTV and other evidence to find out the truth till the accused is caught.