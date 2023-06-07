Ahmedabad: Traffic police saved life by giving CPR to unconscious youth

The humanity of the traffic police has come to the fore in Ahmedabad city. A youth came to the traffic police on duty in the city’s Kalupur circle and a stampede broke out after he fainted. Meanwhile, two policemen gave CPR treatment to the young man and called 108 and admitted him to the hospital. Both the policemen together saved the young man’s life by giving CPR. After this incident, a crowd of people gathered and seeing the work of the police, people appreciated the police personnel.

immediately gave him cpr

According to the information received, a person was passing around Kalupur Circle on Activa. Meanwhile, suddenly he felt pain in his chest and he fell down unconscious. Due to which ASI Mustakamiya of Traffic Police, Home Guard Jugal Kishore, Nareshbhai tried to help this person. The young man was having chest pain so they immediately gave him CPR. So there was a slight improvement in his health and he was shifted to the hospital with the help of 108 for further treatment.

The relatives of the youth were informed

In the police investigation, the name of this person was told as Rafiq Sheikh. After being sent to the hospital, his family members were also informed. Now the health of this young man is improving and with the immediate help of the police, his life was saved. Due to this operation, all the three police personnel were honored on Wednesday. As per the details seen in the video, the policeman gives CPR to the unconscious Rafiqbhai and he regains consciousness within minutes. Later, without delaying a moment, the police shifted him to the hospital through 108.