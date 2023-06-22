Ahmedabad: Two agents in custody in connection with the hostage-taking of a couple in Tehran, Crime Branch begins investigation

A painful incident like a lesson has come to light for those who want to go to America illegally. In which the Patel couple of Naroda, Ahmedabad were abducted before reaching America. At the same time, this young man named Pankajkumar Bharatbhai Patel was put to sleep and attacked him several times with a blade. The video of this young man suffering from pain while bleeding went viral on social media. In this incident, the abducted couple was rescued from Tehran in just 24 hours. On reaching Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Pankaj Patel was given S.O. Of. Hospital Gandhinagar has been admitted for treatment. On the other hand, information has come to the fore that the Crime Branch has started questioning both the agents by taking their agents Abhay Rawal and Pintu Goswami into custody from Gandhinagar.

Crime branch started questioning both the agents

According to the information received, a message regarding this incident was received by the Minister of State for Home Affairs on Sunday night. After this, the Ministry of External Affairs, Central IB, RAW, Interpol, Government of India were also contacted. The Indian Embassy in Iran, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Tehran was contacted for help in locating the abducted Pankaj and Nishan. The couple was found in Tehran and both were deported to India. Both of them have come to Ahmedabad on Wednesday. S to injured Pankaj. Of. Hospital Gandhinagar has been admitted for treatment. Sources are also saying that the police have interrogated him as well.

The incident was reported to the Krishnanagar police

Sanket Patel, cousin of Pakanj Patel, who was abducted in Iran, informed the Krishnanagar police about the incident. In which the police were told that his brother had fixed a deal with an agent of Gandhinagar Sargaasan for Rs 1.15 crore to go to America illegally. The agent told that his brother would first take the sister-in-law to Hyderabad and from there another agent would send her to America via Dubai, Iran. It was then reported that his brother-in-law had been abducted in Iran before reaching America. Clipping of the video of Pankaj Patel being tortured and the message sent to the next of kin. After this the video went viral on social media. In the beginning, Pakanj Patel and his wife stand by the swimming pool of a hotel and say that they are going to America.