Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off 321 ST buses, new buses will replace the old ones

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day Gujarat tour. During the yatra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took the development journey forward by laying the foundation stone and inaugurating many works. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday flagged off 321 new buses of ST Corporation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the buses in the ST Corporation program organized at Chandkheda. With which 321 new buses have been added to ST Corporation.

These 321 buses have been prepared at a total cost of 104 crores. This includes 162 midi buses, 99 sleeper buses and 58 2by2 buses. In these 321 buses, the cost of a midi bus is 27 lakhs, the cost of a 2 by 2 bus is 35 lakhs and the cost of a sleeper bus is 38 lakhs. In which sleeper and 2 by 2 bus have been prepared in Naroda ST workshop. When the MIDI bus is brought up ready. Rs 44.50 crore has been spent on 164 midi buses. In addition, Rs 20.83 crore has been spent on 58 2 buses and Rs 37.62 crore has been spent on 99 sleeper buses.

321 buses are equipped with fire alarm system as well as extreme geyser.

Many times incidents of fire in private or government buses keep happening in the state. As soon as the bus catches fire, the entire bus gets burnt to ashes. In such a situation, the lives of the passengers also remain in danger. Keeping this in mind that this should not happen in new buses and following the rules of the government, fire alarm system and extreme geyser have been installed in new 321 buses. That’s why special acti geysers are also installed near the engine. Which will start as soon as the fire starts and prevent it from coming in the grip of fire. Along with this, passengers will be able to save their lives by sounding the alarm when they get to know about the incident of fire.