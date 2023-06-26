Ahmedabad: Water-water in the city after heavy rains

Monsoon 2023 has also knocked in Ahmedabad. The first heavy monsoon rains have led to water-logging in various areas of Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad’s Mithakhali under bridge is flooded with rain water. Due to which the under bridge has been closed for the drivers. On the other hand, resentment is being seen among the drivers due to water filling in the Mithakhali under bridge. The underbridge is flooded by 1 to 1 1/2 inches of rain per year. Despite the same situation every year, people allege that no work is being done by the administration to solve it.

Drainage work started by AMC

Heavy rains lashed both east and west areas of Ahmedabad on Monday. Nagarvel Hanuman Road of Amraiwadi in Ahmedabad East area is flooded. With the water getting flooded on both sides of the road, the AMC has started the work of draining the waterlogged roads. People had to face trouble as many vehicles got stuck due to waterlogging.

Water filled near Jamalpur bridge

So on the other hand, the road going from Jamalpur to Geetamandir is also waterlogged after the rains. Jamalpur bridge has also been filled with water. Due to waterlogging, both sides of the bridge have been closed for vehicular traffic. Motorists are facing a lot of trouble due to water logging near Jamalpur bridge. The low-lying areas have been waterlogged due to the rain.