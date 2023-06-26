Ahmedabad: While going to work in Activa, the young man lost his balance, the tire of the car coming from behind ran over his head.

Accident incidents are continuously increasing in the city. Many people are losing their lives due to the haste of the drivers. A young man was carrying a car from the underbridge near Parimal Garden in the city. Meanwhile, he lost the balance of the car and fell down and the wheel of the car coming from behind ran over his head, killing the young man on the spot. M Division Traffic Police has registered a case and is probing the matter.

A young man died after a tire ran over his head

According to the information received, a young man named Nemil Shah, living in Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, used to work in an IT company. On Monday morning he was going to work from Activa. Meanwhile, while passing through the underbridge, Parimal lost his balance on the Activa and fell down. Meanwhile, the wheel of the car coming from behind ran over his head and he died on the spot.

M Division Traffic Police has registered a case and started investigation.

On hearing the news of this accident, a large number of people gathered there. The police also reached the spot immediately. The police dispersed the crowd and sent the youth’s body for postmortem. M Division Traffic Police has registered a case and started investigating the entire matter.