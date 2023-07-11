Ahmedabad: Woman from Sidsar village of Bhavnagar who went on Amarnath Yatra dies

The travel of pilgrims going to Amarnath Yatra has been stopped due to bad weather. Meanwhile, information about the death of another Gujarati has come to the fore. A woman from Sidsar village of Bhavnagar died in the Lower Valley on the way. A lady named Shilpaben went on Amarnath Yatra through private travels. Where the matter of his death has come to light due to bad weather. His body has been taken to Srinagar for PM.

About 30 Gujarati pilgrims are reported to be stranded

Several pilgrims are stranded at Amarnath due to heavy rains and landslides. 30 Gujarati pilgrims are reported to be stranded at Amarnath Panchtarni. He had earlier sought help from the Gujarat government through a video. Besides this, Rajendra Bhatia, a former panchayat member of Vemali village in Vadodara city, died a few days ago, unable to cope with the unbearable cold. Due to heavy rains and minus degree cold in Panchtarni, many pilgrims were reported to have fallen ill.

Congress State President Shaktisinh Gohil tweeted

Gujarat Congress State President Shaktisinh Gohil tweeted that Amarnath pilgrim Shilpaben Dankhara from Sidsar village of Bhavnagar died on her way to Lower Valley. I have spoken to the signboard officials and the camp director to make arrangements to bring the body to the family at the earliest. He has assured that the body will be airlifted to the base camp for postmortem.