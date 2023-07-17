Ahmedabad: Yellow box marking will start like London, there will be no traffic, know the new rule

Traffic is a major problem in Ahmedabad, which is considered the financial capital of Gujarat. An important decision has been taken to solve this problem in Ahmedabad, one of the metro cities of the country. Box junction has been constructed in Panjrapole area of ​​Ahmedabad for the first time in the state. This foreign technology has now been implemented to solve the traffic problem in Ahmedabad. Due to which traffic rules will be followed and the problem of traffic jam will be reduced.

How does Box Junction work?

Yellow color box pattern has been made on four roads in box junctions. You can stand in the yellow compartment only when you have to go to the right or when a vehicle is approaching. If this rule is not followed then the driver will have to pay the fine fixed by the police. Apart from this, even when there is a green signal, the box cannot stand at the junction and will have to pass. Means the drivers who were not following the stop line will now have to stand inside the stop line. That is, it is an attempt to rein in those drivers who break the stop line and move forward.

How to use the yellow box?

You cannot stand within this mark whenever the signal is on or you have to stop the vehicle. In short, your vehicle is not allowed to park inside this yellow mark.

At which junction will there be box marking?

According to the information received by the administration recently, RTO Circle, Osmanpura, Nehru Nagar, Paldi Char Rasta, Ghevar Circle, Raksha Shakti Circle, Namaste Circle, Airport Circle, Golden Qatar, Memco, Rameshwar, Shah Alam, Danilimda, Awakar Hall, Hirabhai Tower , NFD, Prahlad Nagar, Makarba, Marigol Teen Rasta, Anupam, Nikol, Khodiyar Mandir and Biratnagar circles have been selected.