Ahmedabad: Yoga programs were held at more than 7000 places in Gujarat.

Surat / Ahmedabad, 21 June (Hindustan). On International Yoga Day, 1.5 lakh people performed yoga together in Surat and created a record. It was recorded in the Guinness Book of Records. In this along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi also participated. Addressing the event through virtual medium from America, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Yoga has become a global movement through International Yoga Day.

This year, International Yoga Day is being organized on the theme One Earth, One Health. Gujarat government organized it at about 7000 places across the state. Under this, a total of 12.5 kilometers of road was done from Y Junction to SVNIT Circle of Surat for about 4 kilometers, from Y Junction to Ratnabhoomi Party Plot for 4 kilometers and from Y Junction to Surat Airport for 4.5 kilometers. According to the organisers, there was space for 10,000 citizens to do yoga in 1 kilometer, according to which a total of more than 1.25 lakh people did yoga together. On behalf of the administration, more than one lakh people had registered for yoga registration in a single day.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Modi has once again made Mother India proud by doing yoga in the UN. 21 new yoga studios are being started. Yoga programs have been organized at more than 7 thousand places in the state.

Surat created history

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi said that Surat has created history. More than 1 lakh people participated in the yoga program. The residents of Surat, who woke up late, were reaching the venue since 4 am. Yoga program was organized through 250 screens.

In the event, Coffee Table Book Yoga based on the importance of Yoga and history of Yoga was released at the hands of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries. Along with this the Yoga Award was presented. Yoga Board Chairman Shishpal Rajput got the Common Yoga Protocol practiced. BJP State President CR Patil, Mayor Hemali Boghavala and many dignitaries participated in the programme.