Ahmedabad: Youth stabbed to death for parking lorry, condition of one critical

Every day there are disputes in the city on small things, in which enmity even murder incidents take place. A case of murder of a young man in the trick of a Punjabi lock has come to light in Bhaipura in Khokhra area of ​​the city. A 19-year-old man has been killed in a brawl over parking of a lorry. Three accused have absconded after carrying out this incident. The Khokhra police have registered a case regarding this incident of murder and have started taking further action.

According to the information received, the mother of the deceased has lodged a complaint at Khokhra police station. According to the complaint, the mother of the deceased told that Suryabhai, a resident of Chali in Punjabi Talwala, does business by parking a lorry of eggs and gram in front of his house. Nirmala Ranjitsinh Vaghela lives in front of my lorry, who does business by placing a lorry in front of her house and selling paan beedi and gram. On last 13th at around 6.00 pm me and my son Jeetu were present in our egg lorry, then Nirmala who was in front told me that your lorry should not be parked here and started quarreling with me.

Then last night around 8:30 pm me and my boy Jeetu and my mother Kalaben were present on our egg lorry. Then my aunt’s son Satish alias Appu came on the car and asked me to make egg kheema, when Nirmala and Bobdo and Nirmala’s daughter Divya were sitting outside her house, on this Bobda pointed to Satish and Bobda started talking to her. Started fighting with him. Then Nirmala also came with Satish and said why your son is parking the lorry here and she scolded both of them.

Nirmala and her daughter Divya forcefully capture this Satish. Bobda attacked Satish’s body. Took out a knife from the waist of his pant and stabbed him in the stomach with the intention of killing him. When my son Jeetu was in the middle of rescuing Satish, Bobda stabbed him in the stomach with the intention of killing him as well, causing him to fall to the ground and both of them bled to death. After this Bobdo ran away from there. After this Satish and Jeetu were called in 108 ambulance for treatment and were taken to LG Hospital. Before admitting both, the doctor on duty declared Jeetu brought dead and Satish is currently undergoing treatment.