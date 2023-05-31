Ahmednagar will now be called Ahilya Devi Nagar: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Mumbai, May 31 (Hindustan Times). Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that Ahmednagar would now be called Ahilya Devi Nagar. CM Shinde said that as soon as his government came, the name of Aurangabad was changed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv. His government has also decided to change the name of Ahmednagar to Ahilyadevi Nagar.

A program was organized today on the occasion of 298th birth anniversary of Ahilya Devi Holkar at Chaundi village located in Jamkhed tehsil of Ahmednagar district. Addressing the program, CM Shinde said that the government has decided to name Ahmednagar district after Ahilya Devi Holkar. It is the good fortune of our government to take this decision. Ahilya Devi’s work was bigger than the Himalayas. Giving his name to Ahmed Nagar district will increase the prestige of this district. Chief Minister Shinde also assured that all the demands of the Dhangar community would be resolved in one meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Rajmata Ahilyadevi was a true protector of religion. He saved many temples. In true sense, he did the work of protecting religion. Fadnavis said that for a long time there has been a demand to name this district as Ahilyadevi Nagar. Our government has named Chhatrapati Sambhajigar and Dharashiv. Now this district will also be named. Fadnavis also said that several schemes are being implemented for the benefit of the Dhangar community.

Ahmednagar District Guardian Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, MP Sadashiv Lokhande, MP Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil, MLA Ram Shinde, MLA Gopichand Padalkar, senior leaders Anna Dange, Ramesh Shendge etc were present on the occasion.